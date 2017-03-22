Chief to Debut New Solutions at DSE 2017

Chief will debut a number of new solutions the digital signage market at DSE 2017.



The FRA Freestyle Rotation Adapter brings a new twist to Fusion and ConnexSys mounts. The FRA provides 90 degrees of rotation for infinite orientation possibilities. Positive lockouts are at 15 degree increments. The accessory is compatible with Fusion wall, ceiling and freestanding mounts. An additional accessory gives the ability to overlap displays for even greater creative freedom.

The Fusion Modular Series is being expanded to include multi-row video walls. Chief uses the common components of Fusion multi-display mounts and a new online configurator to give customers the ability to build and order the parts necessary to meet their exact application requirements.

Floor-to-Ceiling plates provide an aesthetic solution that adds stability to locations where the ceiling or wall aren’t available or able to support an installation. The system works with current Fusion ceiling mounts and accessories, and supports a wide variety of configurations, including stacked and back-to-back. Clamp and low-profile collar plate versions are available.

Chief has two new, low profile solutions to accommodate the unique 600 x 200 VESA patterns found on stretched displays, providing easy installation and rigid support to keep the display stable for optimal experience. A wall mounted and ceiling mounted solution are available.