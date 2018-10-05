Chief Launches Impact On-Wall Kiosks

The What: Chief has launched the Impact On-Wall Kiosk, which maintains a sleek aesthetic to complement a variety of environments.

The What Else: A 3-5” (76-127 mm) depth-adjustable exterior frame allows for a variety of display sizes. Reversible hinges help to avoid installation and service obstructions, and our design keeps the display mounted to the frame when opened, providing service and maintenance access.

An integrated wall reveal compensates for uneven walls to keep the frame plumb and provide passive cooling.

Integrated engagement latches can be secured with tamper-proof hardware to protect equipment. Middle Atlantic’s Lever Lock technology is integrated for on-wall component storage. Additional storage can be added either on-wall with Lever Lock, or in-wall with Chief In-Wall Storage Boxes.

The Bottom Line: The on-wall kiosk will be available in black or white finishes for 46-75” screen sizes; 49”, 50” and 55” models are available now and the remaining sizes in the series will be released throughout the remainder of the year.