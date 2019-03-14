Chief Expands TiLED LED Video Wall Mounting System

The What: Chief has expanded its award-winning TiLED LED Video Wall Mounting System to include the Samsung IFH Series, the Absen Acclaim Series, and the Unilumin UpanelS Series. The mounts will be on display at DSE 2019 in Booth 1312.

The What Else: The TiLED Series is a modular LED mounting system to support creative video wall configurations. The system can include any of three mounts that support LED displays and connect together to form a seamless video wall.

“As creative as you are with the content, you can be as creative with the supporting structure as well,” said Kathryn Gaskell, manager, product managers, Chief. “We want to support AV companies by providing the unique experiences that make them shine.”



Integrated plumb adjustment of up to 1 inch (25 mm) helps to compensate for imperfections in the wall, keeping everything flat. Offset mounting slots allow for easy installation and protect LEDs from the damaging friction that can occur when display edges rub together. A secure adjustment screw gently nudges displays together and keeps them in place.

The Bottom Line: Chief’s TiLED Series maintains a low profile to enhance the sleek aesthetics of LED displays. The total depth, including display, ranges from 3.48- to 4.85-inches, depending on the amount of plumb adjustment needed. Check with each mount for specific depth ranges for that system.

