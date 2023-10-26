Check Out Extron's New USB-C Pro AV Dock for Unified Communications Spaces

In the evolving landscape of collaboration spaces, the integration of USB peripherals, including cameras and microphones, has become indispensable for effective meetings in UC spaces. Extron's new UCS 601 is a Pro 4K USB-C dock adeptly connects USB-C laptops to HDMI displays, supporting up to three USB devices, and ensuring seamless data rates of up to USB 10 Gbps. The HDMI output is engineered to support resolutions up to 4K, while the USB-C input efficiently handles video/audio, USB data, and even charges the user's laptop with its integrated 60-watt power supply. Perfectly tailored for platforms such as Teams, Zoom, and other UC applications, the UCS 601 4K USB-C Dock is the optimal Pro AV docking solution for environments that require minimal AV hardware yet desire maximum functionality.

[How Extron, Zoom Bring Collaboration and Control to Any Space]

"With USB cameras, microphones, and other peripheral devices becoming more common in small huddle spaces, we are always looking for innovative ways to streamline the meeting experience for end users," said Casey Hall, chief marketing officer for Extron. "The UCS 601 Pro 4K USB-C Dock leverages the full power of USB-C connections by providing a single connection for video, USB data, and power for USB-C laptops. This takes small collaboration spaces with local and remote users to a new level."

[Everything We Know about the Vegas Sphere, So Far—A Running Blog]

The user-friendly UCS 601 offers intuitive collaboration in UC spaces, including simple rooms without a control system. It will automatically connect laptops to the room’s display and USB cameras or other room devices. As laptops are disconnected, the display will automatically go into standby mode, empowering users to collaborate with minimal interaction with AV hardware. Its compact one-quarter rack width 1-inch (2.5 cm) high metal enclosure makes it easy to mount within furniture or under a table using the included ZipClip 200 mounting accessory or in an equipment rack using an optional rack mounting shelf. The UCS 601 Pro 4K USB‑C Dock is ideal for Teams, Zoom, or other UC meetings in huddle and collaboration spaces wherever a full-featured Pro AV docking solution is needed.