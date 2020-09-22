CCS Presentation Systems Moves National Sales Summit to February 2021

Traditionally a fall event, CCS Presentation Systems—number eight on the 2019 SCN Top 50 list—has shifted its National Sales Summit from October of this year to February 2021.

“In order to ensure that our CCS staff from across the country and all of our vendor partners can attend safely, and not risk quarantine upon arrival back in their home states, we have made the decision to push the Summit into next spring,” said John Godbout, founder and chief executive officer of CCS Presentation Systems. “This move into 2021 has the added benefit of allowing us to celebrate CCS turning 30 years old!”

The CCS National Sales Summit will take place at Talking Stick Resort in Scottsdale, AZ from February 22-23, 2021, and will feature an 80-booth exhibit hall with vendors like Crestron, NEC Display, Legrand AV, LG Electric, Sony, Epson, Covid Cable, and more.

For more information on CCS Presentation Systems or the CCS National Sales Summit, visit ccsprojects.com or email Julie Solomon at jsolomon@ccsprojects.com.