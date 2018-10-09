CCS Presentation Systems Expands Into Utah

CCS Presentation Systems, number six on SCN's 2017 Top 50, has opened a new office in Salt Lake City, UT. The office will be controlled by Rian and Tenli Flourens, expanding their business from home base in Las Vegas, NV and regional office in Nampa, ID.

Rian and Tenli have spent 23 years in the audiovisual industry, and have extensive experience working with architects, consultants, general contractors, construction managers, and end users to select, integrate, and support audiovisual systems and unified communication systems.

“We are excited to be expanding into the Utah market, bringing the excellent service we provide to our Nevada and Idaho clients to potential new customers,” said Rian Flourens, President of CCS Presentation Systems—Nevada/Idaho/Utah. “We will be focusing on education, government and corporate markets.”

“Leading the office will be our newest associate, KC Anderson,” said Rian Flourens. “His many years of technical experience will be a huge asset in Utah.”

According to the company, CCS Utah will customize solutions to match a client's specific business requirements to achieve strategic goals. This process includes advising on product selections, establishing enterprise standards, and achieving overall ROI of technology systems. The company says using this benefits-driven approach, along with its design/build and long-term management philosophy, CCS Utah will help clients improve performance across their AV and IT networks, and will help drive action and improve efficiency by streamlining technologies and standards.