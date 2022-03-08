Cavlo, HETMA Team Up for "Food for Thought" Discussion Panel

The cavlo trade show announced today that it will hold a “Food for Thought” discussion panel during its May 11th event in Nashville, TN. The discussion panel is produced in conjunction with HETMA, and breakfast sponsored by Starin Marketing.

The discussion panel named “IoT, The Cloud and Virtual Meeting Spaces: Is Anyone Ever Coming Back to Campus?” will feature a chat about the future of virtual meeting and learning spaces. This discussion will be moderated by Chris Neto of Starin Marketing and feature prominent panelists from the higher education sector.

[SCN Top 50 Systems Integrators 2021]

“HETMA is excited to partner with cavlo as a discussion panel sponson for the upcoming show in Nashville, TN on May 11th,” said BC Hatchett, associate director for classroom technology at Vanderbilt University. “It is always fantastic to engage with industry professionals on how we can work together to meet the dynamic needs of the higher education vertical. With the chaotic environment we all find ourselves in these days communication and collaboration are vital, and cavlo is meeting this challenge by bringing together a wide range of stakeholders so that we can meet this challenge head on. Thank you to cavlo for inviting HETMA to play a role in this event.”

“Cavlo aims to bring together panels that add value for our attendees. We welcome all to join the "Food for Thought" session breakfast, as well as our other sessions throughout the show. Registration opens next week, so be sure to register to attend,” said Mike Brown-Cestero, managing director.

[Jetbuilt Engineering Lab Will Exhibit at cavlo Trade Show]

cavlo is the show for AVL pros to ideate, integrate, and operate with a mix of specifiers, integrators, production people, and end users in attendance. Successful shows in Las Vegas, NV and Dallas, TX proved to be a great combination of education, networking, and trade show exhibits. cavlo will take place on May 11th at The Embassy Suites Nashville South Cool Springs Hotel in Franklin, TN. An Opening Reception will be held the evening of the 10th and will be followed by a one-day trade show that will feature exhibit booths and panel discussions; it will be a great opportunity for the AVL community in the Southeastern U.S. to convene. Registration for the show will open on March 14th for interested attendees.