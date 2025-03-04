Executive Q&A: Big Changes at DPA Microphones

SCN: How long have you been with this company, and what are your responsibilities?

Kalle Hvidt Nielsen: I joined DPA Microphones as CEO in September 2016. Having previously held the role of CEO at Bang & Olufsen and Brüel & Kjær Sound & Vibration Measurement, I came to DPA with extensive knowledge of high-quality audio solutions. In my role as DPA CEO, I strive to create an environment and company culture that inspires my team to deliver products, services, and support that satisfy the most demanding pro audio customers.

SCN: What was the thinking behind the recent acquisition of Austrian Audio?

KHN: Both DPA Microphones and Austrian Audio have a deep understanding and passion for very precise and high-quality microphone design. Our product lines are complementary—DPA excels in miniature microphones and AA’s key focus is large diaphragm microphones and headphones. Each has a very strong engineering team that, when combined, can push the limits of what is doable within physics, acoustics, and electronics to bring microphone design and performance to a new level. We are one group, but the brands will maintain their individual identities.

SCN: DPA recently announced its CORE+ technology. How does it improve microphone sound?

KHN: We are very proud of CORE+ by DPA. Our development team has been refining this patent-pending technology for several years in an effort to further improve the original CORE amplifier technology introduced in 2017. CORE+ is an entirely new, groundbreaking concept that eliminates measurable distortion across the entire dynamic range and is a revolutionary leap ahead in the world of condenser microphones. It’s all about creating clean, clear, and precise audio for an extraordinary sound experience, whether recording or amplifying content.

SCN: How will implementing CORE+ impact the DPA microphone product line, and how long will it take?

KHN: Deploying CORE+ requires redesigning our microphone capsule, so the process will take us some time. To start, we launched CORE+ in our omnidirectional 4061 lavaliers and 4066 and 4466 headsets. Next, we will focus on our miniature cardioids and other omnidirectional options, which should all be completed by the end of the year. But we don’t want to stop there; we’re exploring the possibility of implementing CORE+ beyond our miniatures. This is a longer-term project that will require more extensive R&D resources.

SCN: You also announced a new MicroLock connector. What makes it different from your established MicroDot connector?

KHN: As its name implies, MicroLock adds a locking mechanism to the connector that is quick and easy for users to attach securely and protects against accidental disconnection during use. I think users will love hearing the satisfying clicking of the lock. MicroLock is also compatible with the existing MicroDot connectors, so you can connect the plug or socket of one to the opposite on the other.

SCN: Between MicroLock and last year’s AIR1 universal fur windscreens, is DPA consciously working to reimagine the basics?

KHN: DPA Microphones’ company philosophy is about creating the best sound possible through easy, robust, and safe microphone solutions. Clear, transparent audio that genuinely reflects the sound being captured falls on the quality of the microphone, but it also depends heavily on having high-quality accessories.

DPA wants to make sound engineers’ jobs less difficult. Both AIR1 and MicroLock are key pieces of the audio kit, designed specifically to help engineers capture the best audio they can, easily and confidently.

SCN: Is interest in immersive audio solutions growing?

KHN: Yes, without a doubt. I think immersive audio technology will still largely be focused on the TV, film, and music production industries in the coming years, but there is definitely a place for it in the installation market as well.

SCN: DPA offers microphones in a lot of different form factors, but what are your popular models?

KHN: That really depends on the application and audio engineer. We sell many miniature microphones, headsets, and lavaliers, which are popular in theaters and live event settings as well as broadcast and film. Our instrument mics, which have many different clips and mounts for a wide array of instruments, are equally well-regarded for both live performances and recording applications. Since launching the 2028 Vocal, 2017 Shotgun, and 2012 and 2015 Pencil microphones, we have seen an increase in the popularity of our microphones in these categories as well.

It’s all about creating clean, clear, and precise audio for an extraordinary sound experience.

SCN: What’s the secret to building an effective shotgun mic?

KHN: Shotgun mics are extremely complex; it all comes down to the interference tube design that needs to be perfectly fitted to an optimally designed directional microphone capsule. The interference tube should be so extensive that it efficiently creates audio wave cancellation. Some angles and frequencies will be more attenuated than others, which leads to inconsistencies in the sound that are unrealistic and incorrect. To reduce this, DPA has put significant effort into minimizing phase cancellation shifts and off-axis peaks and dips. This makes DPA one of the few shotgun mic manufacturers that can make off-axis audio sound natural and authentic.

SCN: DPA Microphones maintains Mic University, an extensive audio resource, on its website. Why the emphasis on education?

KHN: DPA is all about helping the audio engineer capture the best sound they can. Most do not have time to experiment, so we find it important to share our experiences in theoretical acoustics, as well as practical sound capture and microphone usage.

SCN: What’s next for the pro audio market?

KHN: At DPA Microphones and Austrian Audio, we are focused on continuing to deliver high-quality solutions that allow our users to expand on their creativity and produce content that we’re all excited to experience.

At ISE 2025, DPA launched the new N-Series wireless microphone system, which is a dedicated wideband solution that offers genuine reliability, flexibility, and clarity in an easy-to-use package with true diversity, digital, and wideband functionalities. This new product line represents the largest new product release in the history of DPA and marks a major milestone for the brand. We hope it will help many sound engineers in their daily work.