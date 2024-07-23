Product Review: Sennheiser Keeps It Simple

As AV professionals, we all like the proverbial bells and whistles. But sometimes, simplicity wins the day. So, it is with the Sennheiser Profile USB microphone. Instead of bells and whistles, it succeeds with an uncomplicated, compact design and strong audio performance.

You've Got the Look

Technically, the Profile is a condenser microphone with adjustable gain that offers a cardioid pickup pattern and frequency response of 20Hz-20kHz. The mic itself is less than 7 inches tall, including the removeable stand, and the diameter of the stand is a little less than 4 inches. As a result, the Profile does not take up a lot of work surface real estate. It also couldn't be seen in my typical videoconferencing medium close-up when I positioned it about 1 foot in front of me on my desk.

Also, the Profile features an adjustable tilt. You can leave the mic standing straight or aim it anywhere within a 45-degree angle. A self-locking joint keeps the mic at the angle you want—no locking or screw tightening required. That's a nice touch.

The rear of the Profile has a USB-C port (USB-C cable included) and 3.5mm headphone jack, while the front of the mic sports four controls. The gain control knob is surrounded by an always-on green LED ring, which turns yellow if your audio is clipping or red if your mic is muted. The mute button sits above the gain control knob and has its own red LED ring that lights when active. (Sennheiser really wanted to make sure you know when your mic is not hot.) Below the mute and gain controls is a knob that handles the mix for your headphones, allowing you to adjust the levels between the mic and your device audio. The lowest knob is for headphone volume adjustment.

As I've mentioned in previous reviews, I believe you should avoid having your freestanding mic in your shot. I concede that I might be in the minority on this one, thanks to the proliferation of online content that gladly shows mics, boom arms, and basically any other equipment that's within reach.

So, maybe it's no longer a big deal—but if your mic is going to be visible, at least make sure it's nice to see. With its black metal housing and table stand, the Profile offers a slick design that's stylish, not distracting. Sennheiser also offers the Profile in a streaming set that includes a boom arm.

Gain Supreme

I tend to use a speakerphone during videoconferences, and I generally get no complaints about my audio. However, when I recorded a Google Meet and switched between the two sources, there was no comparison. The Profile sounded, well, like a professional microphone.

The easy-access gain adjustment is a game changer. I can get loud when I need to, and my "radio voice" tends to be louder than my indoor speaking voice. I had to crank up the gain and practically eat the mic before I could get this thing to clip. During everyday use, I kept the mic roughly 2 feet away from my mouth and was heard loud and clear during videoconferences by adding maybe 25% gain.

To give it a true test, I attached the Profile to my Ultimate Support Systems boom arm, stood up, and recorded my June editorial in my office directly to Adobe Premiere Rush. Oh, I popped a few Ps during my monologue, and I could have used my isolation shield to reduce the room noise, but overall the Profile delivered a very solid audio track. Later, I used the Profile when recording a video interview and got nothin' but compliments.

For those of you who just have to have your mic in the shot, the Profile has a compact, slick design. (Image credit: Mark J. Pescatore)

Now kids, you should never judge your own self-worth based on what other people say about you. However, it's perfectly fine to judge your mic based on what other people say about it.

Case in point: I was part of a videoconference and another participant—who didn't know me and didn't know I was reviewing the mic—commented on how much he liked the look of the Profile on the boom arm. (Yes, I left it in the shot on purpose.) Another person was very impressed with the audio quality, especially considering the mic was positioned about 1 foot from my face, which is roughly twice the distance I use when I'm recording voiceover work.

In a later meeting, I forgot to swing my boom arm around to bring the mic closer to me. I had left the gain up from the previous meeting, but the mic was more than 2 feet away—and not pointed directly toward me. Still, we carried on our conversation for a few minutes without complaint.

Priced at $129 at B&H Photo Video and other retailers, the Sennheiser Profile USB mic will look professional on your CEO's desk during a town hall and deliver significantly better results than a typical speakerphone. It's also right at home on a boom arm, so your podcasts, voiceovers, and other production recordings are covered, too. Small but mighty, not to mention simple but stylish, the Profile delivers an affordable upgrade for corporate audio applications.