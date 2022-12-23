C2G to Move Into 14-Acre Warehouse in 2023 Following Incredible Growth

C2G (opens in new tab) is improving its customer service and shipping time with a move to a 14-acre warehouse in Union, Ohio. Opening Jan. 12, 2023, the newly constructed warehouse will support the growing customer base with a larger inventory of C2G's broad portfolio of industry-leading cables and connectivity solutions with shipping in as little as two days. In addition, C2G products will be stocked and ready to ship from the Legrand warehouse located in Moreno Valley, CA, to better serve customers across both coasts.

[Here's How NPARALLEL Achieves Plug-and-Play Meeting Experience with C2G Cables] (opens in new tab)

"This exciting move is proof not only of the astounding growth C2G has experienced but of the trust and reliance our customers have in our products," said Amy Hahne, vice president and general manager, C2G, A Brand of Legrand. "The new Ohio warehouse and the inventory at Moreno Valley will strengthen our commitment to delivering the very best possible customer service we can offer—80% of our customers will now order and receive C2G solutions within two business days."

[SCN Top 50 Systems Integrators 2022] (opens in new tab)

Supporting the company's growth and move into the new facility, C2G is also expanding its team to further improve the customer experience. C2G is invested in ensuring that there is minimal impact to services during the move from the former 135,000-square-foot warehouse in Dayton, OH. During the transition, the Moreno Valley warehouse will temporarily ship the majority of C2G products, including the recently announced Performance Series High-Speed HDMI Active Optical Cables (AOC), USB-C Male to Lightning Male Sync and Charging Cable, and Thunderbolt 4 USB-C 10-in1 Dual Display Docking Station.