SCN Stocking Stuffer: C2G 6-in-1 Mini Dock

So many of today’s laptops have plenty of power under the hood—but almost no ports. On an average day, I need to plug in an external camera, external speakerphone, external mouse, external keyboard, external monitor—it's like I’m having an external-tential crisis! (Yeah, I think that's a thing.)

The C2G (opens in new tab) 28845 USB-C 6-in-1 Mini Dock is a simple solution for expanding your connectivity. Its HDMI port supports up to 4K resolution at 30Hz, while the two USB-A and two USB-C data ports support 5Gbps data transfers. Plus, one USB-C port also supports up to 60W of power delivery, so you can power your laptop or tablet. There’s even an Ethernet port so you can connect to a local network when there’s no Wi-Fi available. The dock is compatible with Microsoft Surface and Apple laptops, so any Secret Santa recipient should be happy.

(Image credit: Future)

SCN Stocking Stuffers is a seasonal series highlighting affordable tools for professionals on your “nice” list.