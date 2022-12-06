SCN Stocking Stuffer: C2G 6-in-1 Mini Dock

By Mark J. Pescatore
Rejoice—and plug in all your external equipment.

So many of today’s laptops have plenty of power under the hood—but almost no ports. On an average day, I need to plug in an external camera, external speakerphone, external mouse, external keyboard, external monitor—it's like I’m having an external-tential crisis! (Yeah, I think that's a thing.)

The C2G (opens in new tab) 28845 USB-C 6-in-1 Mini Dock is a simple solution for expanding your connectivity. Its HDMI port supports up to 4K resolution at 30Hz, while the two USB-A and two USB-C data ports support 5Gbps data transfers. Plus, one USB-C port also supports up to 60W of power delivery, so you can power your laptop or tablet. There’s even an Ethernet port so you can connect to a local network when there’s no Wi-Fi available. The dock is compatible with Microsoft Surface and Apple laptops, so any Secret Santa recipient should be happy.

