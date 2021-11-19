C2G Offers Ultra Flexible Performance Series HDMI Cables

C2G is now offering a complete line of Ultra Flexible C2G Performance Series High Speed HDMI Cables to extend HDMI 2.0 audio and video signals up to 4K Ultra HD (4096 x 2160) at 60 Hz.

Available in a variety of lengths from one to 10 feet, these cables are designed for connecting computers to projectors and monitors, AV presentation furniture, or in-wall applications requiring high speed HDMI features. They also support Consumer Electronics Control commands for control of consumer electronics devices through a single control point and support connectivity to HDBaseT for long-distance extension of signals over CAT-5. C2G's Ultra Flexible HDMI cables are perfect for use in conference rooms, classrooms, houses of worship, and a wide range of other commercial installations.

In addition, the gripping connector shell has 2x greater port retention to keep devices connected securely; a CMG/FT4 rated jacket lets you safely run the cable inside a wall for a clutter free look; and gold-plated connectors offer better shielding, increased electrical conductivity, and durability.

Most importantly, this fully functional, high-bandwidth cable is backed by a lifetime warranty rather than the one to three years that is common in the industry. This lifetime warranty is an industry leading C2G initiative designed to offer peace of mind, which is especially important in complex, high-density installations where recabling can be problematic.

C2G's Ultra Flexible Performance Series High Speed HDMI Cables are available through retailers and direct to users from C2G. Each C2G solution is backed by a lifetime warranty.