C2G Issues USB-C, Thunderbolt 3 Docking Station Kits

The What: C2G's new USB-C and Thunderbolt 3 docking station kits are now available. Ideal for quickly setting up workstations at the office or in the home, the docking stations take the guesswork out of connectivity by providing a single connection point to give end users more screen space and access to more devices--transforming their laptops into full desktops—while saving them time by bundling the necessary cables.

The What Else: With C2G's docking stations, users can turn their laptops into desktop systems without worrying about the lack of ports. Instead of plugging multiple devices into their laptops, the keyboard, mouse, monitors, and storage devices can be permanently plugged into the docking station, which connects to the laptop via a single USB-C or Thunderbolt 3 cable.

C2G offers four docking station kits for any laptop on the market and setups of any complexity. Available models include the C2G54476 USB-C 3-in-1 Mini Dock Kit for Chromebooks and other USB-C enabled laptops, the C2G54479 USB-C 6-in-1 Mini Dock Kit for USB-C or Thunderbolt 3 enabled laptops, the C2G54477 USB-C 7-in-1 Dual Display Dock Kit for USB-C or Thunderbolt 3 enabled laptops, and the C2G54478 Thunderbolt 3 10-in-1 Dual 4K Display Dock Kit for Thunderbolt 3 enabled MacBooks and laptops.

The Bottom Line: For those users transitioning from WFH during the pandemic, configuring a laptop setup can be a frustrating experience, all the more so when essential cables are missing. C2G docking station kits address this headache by making the process as simple as possible, bundling the necessary cables and offering single-port solutions for connecting displays and storage devices; powering smartphones and laptops; delivering internet connectivity; and much more.