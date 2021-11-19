C2G Expands Performance Series HDMI Cables

C2G is expanding its line of C2G Performance Series Premium High Speed HDMI Cables to include a choice of seven different lengths, from 3 feet to 25 feet. They support HDMI 2.0 audio and video signals up to 4K Ultra HD (4096 x 2160) at 60 Hz, plus HDR for higher contrast ratios and more vivid color, and 32 uncompressed digital audio channels for crystal-clear sound. They also support the updated library of Consumer Electronics Control (CEC) commands for control of consumer electronics devices through a single control point, plus connectivity to HDBaseT for long-distance extension of signals over CAT-5. These fully functional, high-bandwidth cables are perfect for home theaters, digital signage, conference rooms, classrooms, houses of worship and a wide range of other commercial applications.

In addition, the cables feature commercial-grade connectors with compact over-molding that requires less space as well as integrated finger grips on the top, bottom, and sides for easy insertion and removal. The gripping connector shell has two times greater port retention to keep devices connected securely; a CMG/FT4-rated jacket lets integrators safely run the cable inside a wall for a clutter-free look; and gold-plated connectors offer better shielding, increased electrical conductivity, and durability.

Most importantly, these fully functional, high-bandwidth cables are backed by a lifetime warranty rather than the one-to-three years that is common in the industry. This lifetime warranty is an industry leading C2G initiative designed to offer peace of mind, which is especially important in commercial installations where durability and reliability are crucial.

C2G’s Performance Series Premium High Speed HDMI Cables are available through retailers and direct to users from C2G.