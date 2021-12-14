C2G Boosts USB Signals With New USB-C Extender Transmitter to Receiver Kits

C2G's USB-C Extender Transmitter to Receiver Kits extend signals up to 33 feet. Shown here is Model C2G54278. The plenum-rated C2G54279 is also available.

C2G is now offering USB-C Extender Transmitter to Receiver Kits for classrooms, conference rooms and huddle spaces needing a simple yet powerful solution for extending USB signals beyond their native 16.4-foot length limitation.

"Almost every laptop and mobile device available now utilizes at least one USB-C port, making USB-C near ubiquitous in education and corporate applications," said Jennifer Crotinger, product Manager, C2G, a brand of Legrand. "However, users often need that signal to go much farther than USB-C allows. Our new kits provide a high-quality, easy-to-install solution."

The C2G 1-Port USB-C Extender Transmitter to Receiver Kits provide increased bandwidth and faster data transfer speeds, up to 5Gbps, at lengths up to 33 feet. The solution offers bus power with optional 5V 3A DC input (not included). Completely plug and play, no software or drivers are required, ensuring quick, easy, and reliable installation. AV professionals and tech staff can reduce cable clutter by running the included 33-feet link cable between connections. The kits are available in two models: C2G54278 and the plenum-rated C2G54279. C2G also offers a full line of HDMIHDBaseT products that complement extenders.