Bundle Up—Carousel Digital Signage Pairs Services at No Additional Cost

Carousel Digital Signage (opens in new tab) has bundled two of its primary services for new and long-term Carousel Cloud customers that provide a wealth of design and training resources. All Carousel Cloud customers now have unlimited access to the Carousel Content Library and Carousel Academy, with no additional fees incurred for using both services.

The Carousel Content Library provides a robust set of channel designs and templates that help customers quickly launch, update or scale their Carousel Cloud networks. Available channel designs and templates include those tailored for use in corporate, government, higher education, K-12 and many other environments. Specific examples include templates for social and emotional learning initiatives in K-12 schools—a key initiative for Carousel Digital Signage in 2023. Templates also exist to create emergency alert messaging, as well as a Holiday Collection to deliver celebratory content for special days throughout the year.

A set of pre-developed icons helps users remove language barriers and enhance messages with visuals that communicate clear intentions, such as an alert signal that publicizes an emergency that requires evacuation. Carousel’s pre-developed iconography also eliminates the need for customers to design these graphics in-house.

“With the Carousel Content Library, we can deliver strong value to customers who lack an in-house marketing department or have limited creative resources,” said Dusty Dorey, senior director at Carousel Digital Signage. “This service makes it easy for customers to get their content into a deliverable format in a short amount of time.”

(Image credit: Carousel Digital Signage)

Dorey added that as users become more familiar with Carousel Cloud, they may leverage more sophisticated features that enable further customization. Some existing templates are fully customizable in accordance with an organization’s branding and content, for example. Customers can also reach out to the Carousel Professional Services team for additional design services, using the visuals they have already developed with the Content Library as a starting point.

The Carousel Academy provides customers with rich training resources for users of all skill levels. These resources give users access to valuable video content and additional “how-to” guidance as needed, whether at the start of their digital signage journeys or months to years after deploying their Carousel Cloud networks.

“The Carousel Academy helps users locate very practical and granular information they need as they perform tasks, rather than sitting through an hours-long training session where they are presented information that may not be relevant to their requirements today,” Dorey said. For example, a user may be focusing on how to create full-screen alerts. The Carousel Academy offers a video that specifically covers this topic. Task-specific guides are also available in PDF format.

Dorey noted that there is no time limit on when customers may access these services, which allows content creators to learn the Carousel Cloud platform at their own pace. It also accounts for employee turnover: when the person originally in charge of content creation leaves an organization, their replacement can still benefit from these training materials. “They have access to these education resources regardless of where they are in the customer lifecycle,” he said.

For Dorey, the Carousel Content Library and Carousel Academy reinforce the company’s mission to provide a user-friendly solution that customers may easily scale according to their needs. “We want our customers to have a frictionless user experience, one in which they may leverage all the features that Carousel Cloud offers,” he said. “These services provide a lot of value in helping our customers produce content that looks good, without them having to know about high-level design and execution. I believe that this is a significant benefit for organizations that just need to get their message out.”