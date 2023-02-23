On Displays: Carousel Digital Signage

AVT Question: Please share your insights on display trends and best practices that can help deliver the best high-impact experience.

Thought Leader: Amber Ward, Director of Marketing of Carousel Digital Signage (opens in new tab)

Before you begin your digital signage journey, the first question to ask yourself is: “What content will I share?” If you don’t know the answer to this question, then you shouldn’t be installing digital signage. It is easy to get excited about technology, but people tend to let that excitement overtake the reality, which is that content matters most. To communicate effectively, you must know your target audience, and the message you are trying to communicate. This is where many digital signage systems fail—emphasizing technology and excitement over effective use and messaging.

After you have determined your target audience, you can start thinking about where that audience congregates. In which locations will your digital signage perform best? The break room is a great place to put innovation and success on display for all employees to see; the conference room is a wonderful space to remind teams of upcoming events; and the lobby works wonders for interactive displays that help visitors navigate your building.

We have always said that updating signage needs to be easier than sending an email. If everyone can create and contribute content with ease of use, the likelihood of success vastly improves. With an expanded team of content creators, a broader team can collaborate on messaging to ensure your digital signage network is populated with diverse, fresh content that offers different perspectives. Be sure your system allows for easy collaboration with content approval.

Choose a system that integrates with other data sources so that the information is automatically updated without manual intervention. This means your content is always fresh. For example, lunch menus and event calendars are probably already being entered somewhere else; grab that information and display it. This is simply an extension of collaboration. If you want displays that pack a punch, start here and your journey will prove successful.

