Buckhead’s Little Alley Steakhouse Uses EdgeMax From Bose Professional

Little Alley Steakhouse recently opened a second location in the bustling Atlanta district of Buckhead. AV systems integrator Kermit Harrison Technology Solutions installed a Bose EdgeMax system comprising six EdgeMax EM90 speakers and two EdgeMax EM180 speakers to cover the main bar and lounge areas. A distributed sound system covers the rest of the establishment, including an outdoor area, using approximately two dozen Bose FreeSpace DS 40SE surface-mount loudspeakers.

(Image credit: Credit: Marwane Haddou)

“The owners looked at several other options for the sound systems, but nothing met all of their criteria like the Bose speakers did,” said Harrison. “That’s because while the Bose speakers have this classic, legendary sound that’s such a good fit for a high-end restaurant like this, they also are able to cosmetically fit the look they want to achieve here. The EdgeMax loudspeakers give us the full-range sound we wanted, with deep lows and bright, articulate highs, and also fit in aesthetically, thanks to their form factor. They’re virtually invisible, but they deliver the kind of sound that reflects the level of restaurant this is.”

Harrison also said that the slim FreeSpace DS 40SE speakers sound great and have a shape that perfectly fits with the 120 LED lights mounted on the outdoor part of the restaurant. “Also, we were able to cover the entire restaurant using fewer speakers than we would have with another type of speaker, so the economics made sense, too,” he said.

(Image credit: Credit: Marwane Haddou)

Co-owner Hicham Azhari said, “Because we have live music six nights a week, we were looking for a system that was balanced and kept the music clear but never intrusive for our diners. This Bose system accomplishes that perfectly. The customers are happy and enjoy the atmosphere very much. Our house band plays a wide variety of styles, and the system handles all of it fabulously.”

Bose Professional EdgeMax in-ceiling loudspeakers feature proprietary Bose PhaseGuide technology with high-frequency compression drivers to create a new category that combines the room-filling coverage patterns typical of larger surface-mount speakers with the architect-preferred aesthetics of in-ceiling models. Designed to mount near wall-ceiling boundaries, EdgeMax loudspeakers provide improved audio quality and coverage, while reducing the number of required units, compared to conventional dome-tweeter ceiling speakers.

“They sound good and they look good, and that was a combination that perfectly fit the owners’ vision for this restaurant,” said Harrison. “And you can’t ask more than that from a speaker.”