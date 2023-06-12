BrightSign, MOKA Technology Partner to Develop New Line of Displays

BrightSign and MOKA Technology (a subsidiary of TCL Technology Group) have partnered to develop a new line of commercial displays with integrated digital signage capabilities. The flagship of this new product line, the MOKA BS60, will debut at InfoComm 2023, with attendees getting an exclusive first look at the new commercial display in BrightSign’s booth 813, as well as MOKA’s booth 351. MOKA joins the growing list of hardware manufacturers embracing the BrightSign Built-In platform, with the distinction of being the first manufacturer specializing in large-format commercial displays to embed the BrightSign Built-In solution.

“BrightSign is the ideal partner to bring digital signage capabilities to our growing portfolio of commercial displays,” said Laurence Liang, general manager of MOKA Technology and vice president of TCL Technology Group. “BrightSign has a strong reputation of performance that is unrivaled in today’s market, with a track record of reliability that ensures our customers will enjoy years of trouble-free use from our new BrightSign-enabled commercial displays.”

The new MOKA BS60 is an intelligent commercial display that supports 4K content and can be installed in landscape or portrait orientation. The display is framed by an ultra-narrow matte black bezel and is ideal for use in retail and other business applications. The BS60 offers 25% haze and 3H surface hardening, all with an integrated, ultra-thin design with an overall depth of less than two inches. With brightness of 500 nits, high color gamut (90%) and ultra-high contrast, this commercial-grade display delivers uncompromising performance for a wide range of professional applications.

The MOKA BS60 line of commercial displays with BrightSign Built-In will consist of 32, 43, 50, 55 and 65-inch models. Distribution of the 55-inch model in North America will begin in Q4 before expanding the product line and selling into other key global regions. Click here for more information about the MOKA BS60 commercial displays with BrightSign Built-In.