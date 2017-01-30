BrightSign Launches “BrightSign Built-In” Digital Signage Hardware

BrightSign announced it will debut new display-integrated hardware at Integrated Systems Europe 2017 (booth 8-K240). The HD3 Series BrightSign Built-In module is intended for integration into OEM commercial products. The module makes it easy for manufacturers to embed market-leading digital signage technology directly into their displays.



“Our new HS123 module makes it possible for manufacturers to sell displays that are signage- ready, right out-of-the-box,” said Jeff Hastings, BrightSign’s CEO. “Signage-ready displays are called for in settings with limited player placement options, and we’re glad to offer this new module to manufacturers that have been looking to use our leading signage hardware for this type of integrated product offering.”

BrightSign’s new Built-In HD module resides on a single board that measures just 70mm x 100mm. It is based on BrightSign’s media platform, boasting a hardware- accelerated HTML5 rendering engine that supports Full HD (1080p60) video. The BrightSign Built-in HD module offers Gigabit Ethernet, S/PDIF digital audio, USB 2.0, Serial connectivity as well as IR control for expanded interactive options. It also offers GPIO and UDP to enable engaging, interactive control capabilities, as well as an optional WiFi/Bluetooth module for wireless connectivity and BrightBeaconTM support. The BrightSign Built-In HD module is compatible with all BrightSign software, services and supported CMS platforms.