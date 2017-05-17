BrightSign Earns Preferred Vendor Status with Ping HD

BrightSign and Ping HD announced integration between BrightSign’s media players and Ping HD’s EngagePHD web-based content management system.



Following extensive testing in both a development test environment and live testing involving multiple customers, BrightSign earned Ping HD’s preferred vendor status for its entire portfolio of Series 3 media players. The players were noted for their simplicity and performance, with UDP stream rendering cleaner and crisper than any other hardware previously tested by Ping HD.

BrightSign’s integration with Ping HD is yet another milestone in the company’s effort to partner with top CMS providers. The companies are announcing the integration ahead of the upcoming NRA Show 2017 (May 20-23 at McCormick Place in Chicago, IL).

“Our work with Ping HD underscores BrightSign’s commitment to partner with leading digital signage CMS providers, giving them the reliable, affordable hardware to bring their content to life,” said Jeff Hastings, BrightSign’s CEO. “We’re pleased to be working closely with Ping HD to bring successful digital signage solutions to the restaurant industry and beyond.”

Ping HD has an especially strong offering for the restaurant industry. The company’s digital menu boards are a turnkey digital signage solution for restaurant proprietors seeking better ways to reach their customers. Ping HD’s in-house design team creates engaging and impactful content using rich video and other interactive content to draw customers’ attention, as well as utilizes beacon technology to push location-based marketing to customers’ mobile phones.

“We’ve created EngagePHD to be a very robust, feature-rich content management system for our customers, and we rely on BrightSign’s players to reliably serve up that content, without fail,” said Kevin Goldsmith, Chief Technology Officer at Ping HD. “Tightening our collaboration with BrightSign is a great win for our customers, giving them a best-of-breed solution that encompasses some of the best content tools and digital signage hardware on the market today.”