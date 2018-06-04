Bose Unveils Online Business Music System Designer for Audio Integrators

The What: Bose Professional has launched the Business Music System Designer (BMSD), a new online interactive design tool to aid audio integrators in specifying the right Bose Professional sound products in commercial audio applications.

Bose Professional's Business Music System Designer

The What Else: The first release of this easy-to-use web tool focuses on Bose FreeSpace and EdgeMax loudspeaker recommendations for non-technical users, based on simple parameters such as room dimensions, mounting style, desired coverage and volume level. The tool then provides “good” and “better” options for loudspeaker quantity, tap settings, placement locations and spacing.

Business Music System Designer reduces design time and increases confidence that the right system has been recommended. The next update to the tool will produce further system recommendations, including amplifier and accessories selections, as well as other useful options.

The Bottom Line: The web tool’s intuitive visual user experience and reporting capabilities enable integrators to turn estimates around quickly, while helping to build credibility and more productive engagements with their customers.