Bose Expands DSP Offerings

The What: Bose Professional broadens its ControlSpace sound processor line with six new DSP models and three attractive digital wall controllers.

Bose Professional's ControlSpace commercial sound processors (left) and engineered sound processors (right).

The What Else: The new ControlSpace CSP-1248 and CSP-428 commercial sound processors offer right-sized I/O and simplified configuration for small-to-medium-scale projects. They are designed to serve as standalone DSPs in commercial applications such as retail stores and restaurants, or any public place where modest processing, high-quality sound and facilitated installation are desired. They include balanced analog I/O, RCA inputs, eight GPIs, one GPO, a mute contact, RS-232 serial, Ethernet network (for configuration or wall control) and Bose AmpLink out, for simplified digital audio connectivity to supported power amplifiers.

Bose has also rolled out an update to two popular ControlSpace ESP fixed-I/O engineered sound processors. New variants of the Bose ESP-1240 and ESP-880 models have been upgraded based on integrator feedback to include options for Dante™ audio networking and Bose AmpLink connectivity. The new variants – the ESP-1240A, 1240AD, 880A and 880AD – inherit a fresh visual appearance while maintaining key features from their predecessors.

To complement both the new ControlSpace CSP and ESP processors, Bose has also introduced three new user-friendly digital wall controllers: the CC-1D, CC-2D and CC-3D. Each model comes in white and is available in regional variants.

The Bottom Line: In addition to the new digital wall controllers, the new CSP and ESP processors are supported by ControlSpace Remote, where customized control panels can be built and deployed to end users for wireless control of their systems from mobile phones, tablets or laptops.