Bogen Communications Expands TPU Series with High-Powered Class D Amplifier

Bogen Communications, a longstanding leader in commercial audio and voice communications technology, announces a new model to the TPU Series, the TPU600-G2 paging mixer-amp. The TPU600-G2 is a high-powered, Class D amplifier designed for telephone paging applications. Featuring a new hardware design, the TPU600-G2 boasts a small footprint and lightweight design with both wall-mount and rack-mount capabilities.

The TPU600-G2 is the latest addition to Bogen Communications’ longstanding, premier TPU Series. The new model incorporates next-generation technologies and future-proof design concepts such as a high-power, 600W Class D amplifier that provides higher efficiency amplification with traditional low-noise characteristics, decreased weight and lower heat dissipation. The TPU600-G2 includes Phoenix-style plug-in connectors for easy plug-and-play wiring and installation. Specific to the TPU600-G2, Bogen Communications is including a new, five-year warranty to provide customers with the same unmatched reliability in the legacy TPU Series.

“The TPU600-G2 is the latest iteration of our TPU Series, a trusted solution for tens of thousands of implementations of various paging applications,” said Randall Lee, vice president of marketing and product management at Bogen Communications. “Bogen Communications is committed to providing our dealers and customers with a reliable solution to meet the rigorous needs of today’s commercial applications. The TPU600-G2 extends the series’ power range up to 600 watts, offering unique flexibility that enables our dealers and customers to build a simple solution to expand as their requirements continue to evolve.”

The new TPU600-G2 builds upon Bogen Communications’ trusted technology and industry expertise showcased in the TPU Series. The TPU Series provides voice-activated muting of music during paging to eliminate the need for manual activation of switches and the use of external relays. The paging channel features automatic output leveling (ALC) as channel input varies, which is particularly important in telephone paging applications.