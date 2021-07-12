Blustream Ships 4K Presentation Switch for Meeting Spaces

The What: Blustream is now shipping the new AMF41W 4K Advanced Wireless Presentation Switch, designed to simplify content sharing in meeting spaces.

The What Else: The AMF41W is an advanced 4K multi-format presentation switch featuring four HDMI and AirPlay and Miracast inputs to a single HDMI output that supports resolutions up to 4K UHD 60Hz 4:2:0/4K 30Hz 4:4:4. It features localized 2.4/5GHz Wi-Fi hotspot, seamless switching, multiview presentation, video scaling, and a web GUI for control and configuration. The AMF41W includes auto display control via RS-232, manual, or automated source selection, and control via front-panel, RS-232, and TCP/IP.

[Key Digital Adds Chromecast Support to KD-BYOD4K Wireless Presentation Gateway]

“The conferencing space and classroom has become one of the most robust AV environments, requiring unheard of levels of flexibility and scalability,” said Martyn Shirley, general manager for Blustream. “For the AMF41W, we created a solution packed with options to intuitively support meeting participants in whatever manner and device they choose to work with. It’s the ultimate BYOD workhorse.”

The Bottom Line: Developed as the ultimate BYOD solution for wireless presentation, the AMF41W is well suited for use in boardrooms, conference rooms, huddle rooms, and classrooms.