Blustream Powers Up, Adds Four PowerHouse Alliance Members to Offer Solutions

Blustream (opens in new tab) and its U.S. strategic partner RTI welcomed four distributors to the PowerHouse Alliance (opens in new tab) that are now carrying the Blustream product line. PowerHouse Alliance members that are now stocked and selling Blustream's advanced AV distribution solutions include Davis Distribution, Electronic Custom Distributors, KOA, and UI Supplies.

"Adding these four distributors is an exciting step toward increasing the Blustream presence in the US market," said Randy Logan, U.S. channel management director for Blustream and RTI. "Davis, ECD, KOA, and UI Supplies are incredible at serving their dealers, and we look forward to working with them to introduce Blustream's portfolio of AV distribution solutions to their customers."

Blustream offers a wide range of innovative AV distribution solutions designed for the systems of today and tomorrow, from video-over-IP and multi-format extender sets to wireless presentation switches and networked power amplifiers.

"We are excited that four PowerHouse Alliance members are already bringing Blustream to our customers," said Dennis Holzer, director, PowerHouse Alliance, "We look forward to expanding our relationship, enabling more PowerHouse dealers to experience the many benefits of the Blustream line."

PowerHouse Alliance Members carrying the Blustream line: