Blustream Partners with RTI, Enters U.S. Market

Blustream, an Australia- and U.K.-based manufacturer of AV distribution solutions has made its lineup of HDBaseT, video over IP, and HDMI distribution products available to the U.S. market.

Blustream has entered the U.S. market with a full lineup of 4K video distribution solutions. (Image credit: Bluestream)

To accomplish this, Blustream has entered into a strategic partnership with RTI to launch a new Blustream U.S. division focused on sales, service, and distribution. Heading up Blustream U.S. are industry veterans Jason Dominique as director of sales and Jason Fitzgerald as product manager.

"After six years of building an international footprint—with our solutions used in mission-critical installations worldwide—we are ready to bring Blustream to the U.S. market," said Martyn Shirley, Blustream founder and general manager. "And we are thrilled to be partnering with RTI to build our U.S. operations and introduce Blustream to U.S. integrators."

The new division will serve both the residential and commercial segments. For the commercial segment, the Blustream partnership with RTI creates a platform combining RTI control and automation with the Blustream signal management portfolio.

"We are enthusiastic to be partnering with Blustream," said RTI CEO Joe Roberts. "This aligns with our commercial strategy by adding a purpose-built AV distribution line to RTI command and control, creating more solutions for commercial and pro AV markets."

Blustream offers a wide range of solutions, from matrixes to multi-format presentation switchers and more. The company's philosophy is to make advanced features standard, such as enabling 4K 18Gbps 4:4:4 resolutions across primary Blustream HDMI and HDBaseT products sold in the U.S.