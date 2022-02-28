Bluefin Launches R Series All-in-One DS Platform

Bluefin International is introducing a new product category based on the Rockchip platform. The R Series is a cutting-edge digital signage platform that offers users a host of operating systems including Android 10, Debian 10, Linux, and more.

"The R Series suite of all-in-one displays creates new possibilities within Bluefin's core line-up. Integration into multiple screen sizes, form factors, and the ability to customize sets us apart. We see these displays going into retail and hospitality venues, or into point-of-purchase fixtures," says Bluefin International owner Randy Guy. "The dual CPU delivers powerful performance and offers crisp graphics to enhance the customer experience. The comprehensive open-source platform offers developers the flexibility and the freedom to design in their preferred CMS or OS."

The R Series comes in a variety of sizes ranging from 10.1 inches to 43 inches. Options include interactive touch, Wi-Fi, and PoE (power over Ethernet). The R Series also comes with standard inputs/outputs that include Micro-SD, USB, Phoenix GPIO, RJ45 and analog/digital out. As with all of Bluefin's products, there are a multitude of customizable features.