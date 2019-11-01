BlueBOLT Adds Mobile App to Elevate IP Power Management

The What: Nortek Security & Control LLC has released BlueBOLT Mobile, a mobile version of the company’s real-time, cloud-based power control and monitoring platform for Apple and Android mobile devices.

The What Else: The new BlueBOLT 2.0 IP Power Management Platform, now with the BlueBOLT Mobile app, pairs with Panamax and Furman power conditioners to deliver power protection for mission-critical projects.

BlueBOLT Mobile is designed to help integrators be proactive in their client support, deliver superior service to clients, and ensure proper operation of audio, video, control, and security systems. BlueBOLT Mobile’s Watchlist feature enables tagging of high priority locations and devices, those that deserve special attention. Combined with location and device filtering, this allows integrators to quickly identify potential issues, before the customer even knows there’s an issue.

“Intelligent power management has three essential components: protection, performance and management,” said Nortek Security & Control power products manager Christos Desalernos. “Convenience is an important element in the management piece, and the new BlueBOLT Mobile app substantially elevates the convenience of the BlueBOLT 2.0 IP Management Cloud.”

The Bottom Line: BlueBOLT Mobile makes it easier to minimize service calls with remote reboots of problem devices, maximize network health with scheduled power cycles, and self-heal network devices to save money and time—managed from anywhere with an internet connection.