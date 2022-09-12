Blackmagic Design Unveils Four New Ultimatte 12 Models—What to Know

Blackmagic Design (opens in new tab) unveiled four new models of Ultimatte 12 real-time compositing processors that are all designed for creating the next generation of broadcast graphics. Also announced was a new Ultimatte Software Control app for Mac and Windows that’s available for download free of charge. This software lets you control all Ultimatte 12 models without the additional cost of a hardware control panel.

"Ultimatte has been the world’s most powerful broadcast keyer for over 40 years," said Grant Petty, Blackmagic Design CEO. "We’re excited to be able to bring the power of this incredible technology to more customers in HD, Ultra HD and up to 8K with the Ultimatte 12 Generation 2 models. From the Ultimatte 12 HD Mini model up to Ultimatte 12 8K, all models feature the same advanced processing and algorithms for amazing broadcast composites and even cinematic virtual sets. I can’t wait to see what our customers, especially those who are new to keying, can do with the new Ultimatte."

The new Ultimatte 12 models are designed at lower cost while retaining the same high-quality processing for incredible edge handling, greater color separation, amazing color fidelity, and better spill suppression. The four new models are: Ultimatte 12 HD, Ultimatte 12 4K, a massive Ultimatte 12 8K model, and the Ultimatte 12 HD Mini model. This allows customers to get an Ultimatte 12 for the television standard they are using.

The Ultimatte 12 HD Mini (Image credit: Blackmagic Design)

The Ultimatte 12 HD Mini was specifically designed to let ATEM Mini customers get the benefits of broadcast-quality keying to build innovative fixed camera virtual sets. All models of Ultimatte 12 include built in frame stores so you can key using stills for backgrounds, eliminating the cost of external equipment. This means all compositing can be done in the Ultimatte itself.

All Ultimatte 12 models, even Ultimatte 12 HD Mini, have the same advanced image processing algorithms and large internal color space enabling all models to produce identical quality compositions. The processing automatically generates internal mattes so different parts of the image are processed separately based on the colors in each area. Customers get fine-edge detail where it’s needed the most, like on hair, and smoother transitions between colors or other objects in the scene. Everything is handled by new math and sub-pixel processing that’s designed for high quality and clarity.

The Blackmagic Design Ultimatte 12 4K (Image credit: Blackmagic Design)

When it comes to live production, customers need to work fast. Ultimatte 12 features one-touch keying technology that analyzes a scene and automatically sets over 100 parameters so customers get great keys without having to do a lot of extra work. One-touch keying is dramatically faster and helps customers accurately pull a key with minimum effort. That leaves customers free to focus on the program, while Ultimatte 12 takes care of the rest.

The improved flare algorithms in Ultimatte 12 can remove green tinting and spill from anything, which is one of the reasons why Ultimatte 12 creates true, realistic looking virtual environments. That also means customers don’t have to worry about shadows or transparent objects with reflections. Ultimatte 12 automatically samples the colors, creates seamless mattes for walls, floors, and other parts of the image, and then applies the necessary corrections.

Blackmagic Design Ultimatte 12 8K (Image credit: Blackmagic Design)

The Ultimatte 12 4K and Ultimatte 12 8K models feature advanced 12G-SDI connections so customers can operate with current HD video formats as well as future Ultra HD and 8K video formats. 12G-SDI gives customers high frame rate Ultra HD via a single BNC connection that also plugs into all of their regular HD equipment.

The unique Ultimatte 12 HD Mini model has a special feature that allows conversion of SDI camera control to HDMI allowing an ATEM SDI switcher can control a HDMI connected Blackmagic Pocket Cinema Camera. All ATEM switchers send camera control over SDI, and this Ultimatte model can translate it to HDMI for the camera. Now add a camera number in the Ultimatte utility to get control of the camera color corrector, tally, and even remote record trigger.

All Ultimatte 12 models now include the free Ultimatte Software Control for Mac and Windows. The main window has menus arranged in sections that perform different functions. Although the interface can look intimidating at first glance as it has so many different buttons and settings, it won’t take long to master, so customers will quickly learn to move between settings instinctively as customers build their composition.