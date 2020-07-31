Blackmagic Design Ships ATEM Mini Pro ISO

On July 30, Blackmagic Design CEO Grant Petty unveiled ATEM Mini Pro ISO, a low-cost live production switcher with a five-stream recording engine that allows all video inputs to be recorded, allowing a live production to be edited after the event.

In addition to recording up to five separate H.264 video streams in real time—a clean feed of all four inputs plus the live program—ATEM Mini Pro ISO also records all audio files, media pool graphics, and a DaVinci Resolve project file, so customers can later adjust edits, change shots, remix audio, and add color correction. The video files include metadata tags such as synced timecode and camera numbers.

ATEM Mini Pro ISO is available now from Blackmagic Design resellers worldwide for US $895.

“This new model of ATEM Mini is a true innovation in workflow. For the first time, live production has been fully integrated into a post-production editing workflow. Not only that, but with Blackmagic RAW integration, we can use the ISO files recorded in the switcher, or the files recorded in the camera,” said Petty. “That’s a RAW film workflow, a post production workflow and a live production workflow all fully integrated for the first time!"

ATEM Mini Pro ISO joins ATEM Mini and ATEM Mini Pro in Blackmagic’s line of multicamera live production switchers. ATEM Mini models make it easy to create professional multicamera productions for live streaming to YouTube and business presentations using Skype or Zoom. ATEM Mini users can switch live between four high-quality video inputs for dramatically better quality images, or connect a computer with a PowerPoint slideshow, video clips, websites, or gaming consoles. The built-in DVE allows picture-in-picture effects and transitions.

ATEM Mini switchers offer two independent 3.5mm stereo audio inputs, allowing users to connect desktop and lapel microphones. You can even connect a music player to generate introduction music after the live stream commences but before the program starts.

All ATEM Mini models have USB that works like a webcam so customers can use any streaming software, while the ATEM Mini Pro model adds live streaming and recording to USB disks. There’s also HDMI out for projectors. Microphone inputs allow the use of high-quality desktop and lapel mics for interviews and presentations.

ATEM Mini includes four standards-converted HDMI inputs, USB webcam out, HDMI out, Fairlight audio mixer with EQ and dynamics, DVE for picture in picture, transition effects, greenscreen chromakey, 20 stills media pool for titles, and free ATEM Software Control.

ATEM Mini Pro includes all the features found in ATEM Mini, plus direct recording of streaming data (H.264 video files with AAC audio) to USB Flash disks, stream via Ethernet to YouTube Live and more. There's also a multiview with four cameras, media, preview and program, plus status of recording, streaming and audio.

ATEM Mini Pro ISO adds recording of up to five separate H.264 video streams in real time. A DaVinci Resolve project file is also saved so you can later edit the recorded production.

Blackmagic’s Petty also announced ATEM Streaming Bridge on July 30. ATEM Streaming Bridge is a video converter that receives an H.264 stream from any ATEM Mini Pro and converts it back to SDI and HDMI video. This means you can send video to remote locations around your local Ethernet network, or via the internet globally. (Image credit: Blackmagic Design)

Each of the four HDMI inputs feature their own dedicated standards converter. That means ATEM Mini will automatically convert 1080p, 1080i, and 720p sources to the video standard of the switcher. The switcher sets its video format automatically, but the user can specify a specific video standard if required. The HDMI output is a true "aux" output so you can clean switch each HDMI input or program to this output.

To ensure maximum compatibility, ATEM Mini features a USB connection that operates as a simple webcam source. That means customers can plug in and instantly get working with any video software. The software is “tricked” into thinking the ATEM Mini is a common webcam, but it’s really a live production switcher. That guarantees full compatibility with any video software and in full resolution 1080HD quality. ATEM Mini works with software and platforms including Open Broadcaster, XSplit Broadcaster, YouTube Live, Facebook Live, Skype, Zoom, Twitch, Periscope, Livestream, Wirecast and more.

The built-in “media pool” allows the loading of up to 20 separate broadcast-quality RGBA graphics for titles, opening plates, and logos. Graphics can be loaded via ATEM Software Control or downloaded directly from Photoshop using the ATEM Photoshop plug-in.

