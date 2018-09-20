Blackford Capital Invests in Hall Research

Blackford Capital, a national private equity firm, has invested in Hall Research. Hall is Blackford's sixth investment in its National Growth Practice, which invests in companies throughout the U.S., and the thirteenth portfolio company currently invested in by Blackford Capital. Blackford completed the transaction with financing from Gun Lake Investments and Comerica Bank.

"From the outset, we were impressed with Hall's ability to leverage its in-house engineering and product innovation capabilities in developing custom-tailored solutions for its customers," said Dennis Dunn, operating partner and director of the National Growth Practice at Blackford Capital. "We are confident that we can assist management in leveraging those capabilities in new market segments and geographic regions going forward."

"We are thrilled to be partnering with such an experienced and dedicated team at Blackford Capital," added Ali Haghjoo, CEO, Hall Research. "We feel that with Blackford's expertise, financial and operational insight, and willingness to partner together, Hall has tremendous potential in achieving growth and other strategic initiatives in the months and years to come."

In addition to Hall Research (Tustin, CA), Blackford's National Growth Practice currently includes: Online Tech Stores (Reno, NV), McClarin Plastics (Hanover, PA), and Snowhite Hospitality (Bloomingdale, IL), with previous exits of Staging Concepts (Minneapolis, MN), and Key Health (Westlake Village, CA).