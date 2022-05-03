Black Box, D&H Distributing Partner to Expand Profile Across U.S. and Canada

Black Box, an industry-leading provider of IT connectivity solutions, announced a new partnership agreement with D&H Distributing, a leading technology and electronic goods distributor serving the corporate, small to midsize business (SMB), consumer, education, and government markets. Through this agreement, D&H Distributing will distribute Black Box's full product line-up—backed by unmatched support and ongoing training—to value-added resellers (VARs) and resellers throughout North America, with a focus on Pro AV and critical infrastructure.

[Road to ISE: Black Box]

(Image credit: Black Box)

"D&H Distributing is the fastest-growing channel distributor in North America. Partnering with D&H Distributing demonstrates our commitment to the channel by expanding our profile across the U.S. and Canada," said CJ Ballejos, vice president of sales, the Americas for Black Box. "This alliance provides new and existing customers greater access to all our solutions and the support needed to grow their businesses. The D&H Distributing Partnerfi Community further aligns with our Velocity Partner Program VAR/reseller recruitment goals, which will translate into additional sales and revenue for all while bringing Black Box solutions to more end-user customers."

[D&H Distributing Achieves $5B in Revenue in 2021]

D&H Distributing is a major provider of SMB, midmarket, and consumer technologies to the North American channel. Headquartered in Harrisburg, PA, and with Canadian offices in Brampton, Ontario, and Vancouver, British Columbia, D&H Distributing has been providing the latest solutions and services to resellers in North America. With the addition of Black Box solutions to its offering, the company's customers will have access to a wide range of advanced Pro AV, networking, cabling, infrastructure, digital signage, and secure KVM products. D&H's ability to stock ample inventory focusing on the top 1,000 SKUs should minimize lead times and make products readily available for our mutual customers.

Tine Fisher (Image credit: D&H Distributing)

"We are thrilled to add Black Box to our line card in support of our Pro AV, networking, and components business units," said Tina Fisher, vice president of vendor management at D&H Distributing. "The company offers an exceptional range of solutions that will allow us to augment some technology categories and meet the specialized needs of our customers. Furthermore, Black Box will hold an advisory role in the D&H Distributing Partnerfi Community and will be an invaluable resource to help facilitate our members' growth."