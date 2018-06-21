Bittree Introduces 12G Video Distribution Amplifier Series

The What: Bittree has launched the 12G Video Distribution Amplifiers series of video distribution amplifiers.
The What Else: Available in a coaxial model and a hybrid configuration that marries coax with fiber or SMPTE ST 2110-compliant IP network connectivity, Bittree’s modular 12G Video Distribution Amplifier family combines compact 2RU frames with one or more high-performance, 1x4 DA cards. Each frame can host up to 32 one-input/four-output distribution amplifier modules for exceptional signal density in a small footprint.
Bittree’s DAF32X frames combine with corresponding DABFX cards for signal distribution workflows requiring only coaxial connectivity. Each card features one input and four outputs with DIN 1.0/2.3 connectors on the rear of the module. The cards are compliant with SMPTE 259M, 292M, 344M, 424M, ST2081-1 and ST2082-1 technical standards and support data rates up to 12Gb/s, enabling reliable distribution of analog, SD-SDI, HD-SDI and 4K video with embedded audio. Automatic equalization and multi-rate re-clocking ensure maximum signal integrity is preserved.
The Bottom Line: The series condenses customers’ signal distribution requirements into a lightweight, high-density, modular form factor while supporting the 12Gb/s data rates needed for single-link 4K/Ultra HD transport.