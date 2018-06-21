Bittree Introduces 12G Video Distribution Amplifier Series

The What: Bittree has launched the 12G Video Distribution Amplifiers series of video distribution amplifiers.

Bittree's DAF32FX 12G Video Distribution Amplifier frame

The What Else: Available in a coaxial model and a hybrid configuration that marries coax with fiber or SMPTE ST 2110-compliant IP network connectivity, Bittree’s modular 12G Video Distribution Amplifier family combines compact 2RU frames with one or more high-performance, 1x4 DA cards. Each frame can host up to 32 one-input/four-output distribution amplifier modules for exceptional signal density in a small footprint.

Bittree's DABFX 12G Video Distribution Amplifier card

Bittree’s DAF32X frames combine with corresponding DABFX cards for signal distribution workflows requiring only coaxial connectivity. Each card features one input and four outputs with DIN 1.0/2.3 connectors on the rear of the module. The cards are compliant with SMPTE 259M, 292M, 344M, 424M, ST2081-1 and ST2082-1 technical standards and support data rates up to 12Gb/s, enabling reliable distribution of analog, SD-SDI, HD-SDI and 4K video with embedded audio. Automatic equalization and multi-rate re-clocking ensure maximum signal integrity is preserved.

The Bottom Line: The series condenses customers’ signal distribution requirements into a lightweight, high-density, modular form factor while supporting the 12Gb/s data rates needed for single-link 4K/Ultra HD transport.