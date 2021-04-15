Biamp Receives U.S. Patent for Magic Cable

Biamp has been awarded a patent from the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office for its Magic Cable, used in the company's Desono family of business audio loudspeakers. Magic Cable comprises two stainless steel suspension cables, two 18 AWG signal conductors within a separate cable jacket, and integrated ripcords that allow the installer to easily slice through the jackets as needed.

The Magic Cable from Biamp has been awarded a patent from the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office. (Image credit: Biamp)

"Traditionally, hanging pendant speakers has been a time-consuming and complicated job with many steps, each with different tools. Our Magic Cable dramatically simplifies the job and only requires a pair of wire cutters. What's more, the entire assembly is encased in an attractive wrapper, so no further dressing or painting is required," said Joe Andrulis, executive vice president of corporate development, Biamp. "Magic Cable makes it much easier and safer to install pendant loudspeakers, saving integration partners time and money. Additionally, it's the only composite cable in the AV industry certified to UL 13, demonstrating our commitment to offering our customers exceptional audio experiences—from design to installation to implementation."

Magic Cable's patent covers its construction, a sub-cable jacket that encloses the metal support cables, a second sub-cable jacket for the insulated audio cables, the main ripcords, as well as sub-cables that allow tool-less stripping of each cable jacket. Because of its unique assembly, it also meets the UL 13 Standard for Power-Limited Circuit Cables with a Class 3 indoor/outdoor rating. With the Class 3 rating, it is "listed for purpose," meaning there's no need to seek a waiver if installed at lengths longer than 10 ft. The cable is also pre-dressed in an outer jacket that provides a clean post-installation appearance without the need to smooth out kinks.

Magic Cable is pre-terminated inside Biamp's Desono P6 and P6-SM models to ensure there are no exposed connections at the loudspeaker. It can also be used with other Desono pendant loudspeakers including the DP6, DP8, P30DT, and P60DT.