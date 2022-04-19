Biamp Named Finalist for 2022 Oregon Technology Awards

Biamp, a leading supplier of professional audiovisual solutions, announced that the company has been selected as a finalist for the Technology Company of the Year, Enterprise Level, in the Technology Association of Oregon (TAO)'s 2022 Oregon Technology Awards. The annual program celebrates excellence and achievement in the region's technology industry by recognizing companies for the Oregon Technology Company of the Year (based on seven different size categories), as well as the Influential Technology Company Not Headquartered in Oregon, Most Disruptive Technology, and the People's Choice Award.

"Biamp has been part of Oregon's technology community for more than 45 years," said Rashid Skaf, Biamp president, CEO, and co-chairman. "As customers continue to seek technology innovation, we remain steadfast in our commitment to serve and expand as a technology leader. This award is a great recognition of our effort and role in the region as a strong technology business and employer."

Located just outside of Portland, Biamp is a major employer in the Beaverton/Tigard area, where the company operates its global corporate headquarters and manufacturing facilities for its professional audiovisual hardware and software products. Biamp serves customers globally in the corporate, education, government, house of worship, retail, and hospitality sectors, enabling clear communication and connection around the world. In addition to its technology leadership, the company is invested in many regional philanthropic causes, including the title sponsorship of the annual PDX Jazz Festival, as well as support of PDX Pop Now!, Rock 'N' Roll Camp for Girls, Habitat for Humanity, and Young Audiences.

The finalists were selected from a range of industries within the various award categories. The winners will be revealed at the Oregon Technology Awards ceremony on May 3, at the Oregon Convention Center in Portland, Oregon.

"For over 30 years, the Oregon Technology Awards has recognized the leading tech companies in the region," said Skip Newberry, president and CEO at TAO. "Each of the finalists have significantly contributed to our thriving technology community, and on May 3 we will celebrate all of these companies and their recent successes."