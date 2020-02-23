Biamp Launches TesiraCONNECT TC-5D Dante and AVB Network Device

The What: At ISE 2020, Biamp launched the TesiraCONNECT TC-5D, a dual network device engineered to allow designers to incorporate both AVB and Dante into their AV solutions.

[Biamp Adds Wireless USB and Content Sharing With Purchase of HRT]

The What Else: TesiraCONNECT TC-5D features the same plug and play simplicity of the recently introduced TC-5 connectivity appliance and adds the interoperability of Dante. With the TC-5D, designers and integrators can easily connect and power via PoE+ both Dante and Biamp AVB devices in the same system with no configuration required.

The new appliance allows connected Dante devices to be managed using Dante Domain Manager as well as configured in Dante Controller. Once installed, the TC-5D can be monitored and maintained using Biamp's SageVue management platform like other Biamp products.

Both TC-5D and the existing TC-5 model come with five network connections, four of which are PoE+-powered RJ-45 ports that support single-cable connectivity. An additional unpowered RJ-45 port is included to easily pass all signals back to a Tesira DSP such as the TesiraFORTÉ. For more complex installations requiring greater port capacity, integrators can daisy-chain up to four TesiraCONNECT devices. Both the TC-5 and TC-5D feature a compact enclosure, which gives integrators the flexibility to mount them under a table, in a cabinet, or behind a monitor. The TesiraCONNECT TC-5D and the TesiraCONNECT TC-5 integrate with Biamp's SageVue management and monitoring system for incredible ease of management.

"No matter which components are selected, Biamp is committed to supporting the network protocols that our integrators prefer to use," said Joe Andrulis, executive vice president of corporate development at Biamp. "TesiraCONNECT TC-5D ensures networking protocol and product selection decisions stay firmly in the hands of designers and integrators while providing them with all the benefits of the Tesira platform. Integrators now have the flexibility they need to create the most effective system without burdening IT departments with special network considerations and lengthy installations."

The Bottom Line: The new TC-5D is designed to support a range of use cases, from customers utilizing a Dante enterprise backbone to bridge multiple Biamp conference rooms together, to solutions that need to combine Biamp Tesira products with common Dante devices such as mixing consoles or wireless microphone systems.