Biamp Has 13 New Certified Bundles for Medium and Large Spaces

Biamp's complete line of medium and large room conferencing bundles has received Zoom Rooms certification. Featuring the TesiraFORTÉ and Devio audio processors, these bundles offer businesses a comprehensive solution for high-quality audio in their Zoom Rooms.

In addition, all five models of Biamp TesiraFORTÉ X and Devio SCX audio processors—the TesiraFORTÉ X 400, 800, or 1600 and the Devio SCX 400 and 800—are now certified for Zoom Rooms as standalone processors when used with Parlé Beamtracking ceiling or tabletop microphones, offering multiple channels of AEC for further flexibility and customization in medium and large conference spaces.

“We are thrilled to be able to offer our customers eight certified Zoom Room bundles, which we believe is the most comprehensive range in the market," said Joe Andrulis, EVP of corporate development at Biamp. "Our TesiraFORTÉ X and Devio SCX audio processors are at the core of these solutions, providing excellent performance and high-quality video meetings for participants in the room or on the far end, along with full confidence that they will integrate seamlessly with Zoom Rooms of all sizes.”

Medium and large room conferencing bundles from Biamp contain either a TesiraFORTÉ X 400 or a Devio SCX 400 processor, as well as Parlé Beamtracking microphones, which track conversations from around the room—enabling remote participants to feel just as present as those in person—and are available in tabletop or ceiling models. They also include Desono C-IC6 ceiling loudspeakers, Biamp’s PoE-powered amplifiers, and all necessary mounting accessories and category cabling to complete the installation in medium or large meeting spaces.

The newly certified Zoom Rooms bundles offer customers the advantages of a complete Biamp solution, including integrated Acoustic Echo Cancellation and AI noise reduction to suppress distracting sounds, as well as Biamp Launch automated system deployment and configuration. Biamp Launch identifies and configures every device in the system, performs a tuning cycle, measures acoustic characteristics of the room, applies recommended signal processing, echo cancellation, speaker tuning, noise reduction, and Zoom Rooms settings, then generates a dashboard highlighting performance settings before-and-after optimization.