Biamp Gives Back

This summer, Biamp's Charitable Leadership Committee and Wellness Committee have been busy working with non-profits both locally and globally to give back to the community. By participating in these committees, Biamp employees help organize volunteer activities and select organizations to contribute to financially.

“We recognize that a strong community is an active one,” said Rashid Skaf, Biamp’s president and CEO. “Our employee-driven philanthropic and charitable support encompasses a diverse list of organizations, including Habitat for Humanity, The PDX Jazz Festival, The Fred Hollows Foundation, and The Global FoodBanking Network, to name just a few. Our leadership team is very proud of the team members who lend their time, energy, and enthusiasm to these worthy causes.”

Rock ‘N’ Roll Camp for Girls

Biamp says it is committed to supporting programs that encourage a love of sound in young audiences. This summer the company partnered with Rock ‘N’ Roll Camp for Girls to sponsor their summer camp programs that is designed to “build confidence and self-esteem through music creation and performance, encouraging women, girls, and gender expansive folk through collaborative music creation.” Biamp's donations to Rock ‘N’ Roll Camp for Girls directly benefit the purchase and maintenance of audio equipment which the program can reuse for several seasons, allowing attendees to express themselves for years to come.

Biamp partnered with Rock ‘N’ Roll Camp for Girls to sponsor their summer camp programs that is designed to “build confidence and self-esteem through music creation and performance, encouraging women, girls, and gender expansive folk through collaborative music creation.” (Image credit: Biamp)

Habitat for Humanity

Biamp supports Habitat for Humanity of the Willamette Valley via annual employee volunteer days put together by the company's Wellness Committee. This year, the Portland team assisted in housing construction in the Denny Gardens community. Team members helped with finishing details such as trim and door work, painting, and cleaning to ensure the houses are move-in ready. Upon completion, these homes will provide shelter for 16 families in need. Biamp says it is "extremely proud of the participating employees for donating their time and energy to such an important cause."

Biamp supports Habitat for Humanity of the Willamette Valley via annual employee volunteer days put together by the company's Wellness Committee. (Image credit: Biamp)

[Legrand AV Gives Back to Local Communities Through Habitat for Humanity]

PDX Pop Now!

PDX Pop Now! has been dedicated to stimulating participation in the Portland music scene since 2004. As an all-volunteer organization, PDX Pop Now! aspires to advance a sustainable community which values inclusivity and a high caliber of artistry, enabling a creative dialogue between artist and audience through its annual music festival.

Biamp says it is proud to support PDX Pop Now!, and its mission to promote audio engineering to underserved youth communities throughout the Portland area through mentoring, education, and scholarships. (Image credit: Biamp)

Biamp says it is proud to support PDX Pop Now!, and its mission to promote audio engineering to underserved youth communities throughout the Portland area through mentoring, education, and scholarships. This was the company's first year sponsoring the event, which showcased over two dozen acts across various genres. Biamp team members were "excited to attend and meet the incredible staff that makes the festival possible."

To learn more about Biamp's charitable work, visit biamp.com.