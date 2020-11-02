Beyerdynamic Adds MIY 2.4 App Features to Optimize Headphone Performance

The What: Beyerdynamic has announced new MIY 2.4 app firmware features to optimize its Lagoon headphones for working and learning from home.

The What Else: Reloaded firmware updates bring two key features to the flexible-use headphones: Sidetone improves audibility of one’s voice on the phone or VoIP enabling users to hear themselves better, and the Equalizer feature includes preset equalizer profiles or the ability to adjust the music setting to the user’s specific preferences.

Related: The Technology Manager's Guide to Audio in the New Era of UC

Beyerdynamic utilizes digital active noise cancelling (ANC) with hybrid technology to eliminate exterior sounds. Level one ANC is sufficient for environments like home or office. Level two ensures noise suppression in louder surroundings.

In Bluetooth mode, the audio codec being used (aptX , aptX Low Latency, AAC, or SBC) is communicated via voice prompt when you start audio playback for the first time after switching on. Battery life is up to 45 hours without ANC or 24.5 hours with it.

The Lagoon Reloaded headphones will pause media playback when they are removed to save energy. Lagoon sports a light guide system for battery level and Bluetooth connection, touchpad control, and handsfree microphone round out the features.

“There’s a huge need for work- and learn-from-home equipment and headphones top that list. These refinements to Lagoon Reloaded will make phone and video calls so much more efficient,” said Pete Carini, senior sales manager. “Many of us are spending long hours on conference calls and a great sounding headphone that is extremely comfortable is key to making it through the busy day. And one charge can last through your entire work week—Lagoon Reloaded can get up to 45 hours of battery life.”

The Bottom Line: Lagoon headphones are designed to transform wireless audio with the combination of high-quality sound and noise cancellation technology matched with versatile MOSAYC sound personalization. This produces a new listening experience with the ability to create an individualized hearing profile in the MIY app.

Lagoon Reloaded is available in black or gray/brown. The MIY app is available on Google Play and the Apple App Store.