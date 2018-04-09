Bees Buzz PR Expands with Appointment of Margot Douaihy

Bees Buzz Public Relations, a communications and marketing agency operating solely in the pro AV arena, has increased its presence in the U.S. by adding Margot Douaihy to its team.

Margot Douaihy

“We are absolutely thrilled to have secured the services of Margot. Bees Buzz has grown rapidly in the past three years and, with Margot on the team, we now have the best U.S. presence we could wish for," said Stuart Hillis, MD of Bees Buzz. "She knows the U.S. AV market from coast to coast, and has superb industry connections. She’s also a wonderful, energetic writer with plenty of creative flare.”

Douaihy, an AV storyteller and content creator, is also currently an editor-at-large for AV Technology, where she provides analysis and insights, and facilitates discussions at live events. Douaihy is scheduled to appear at the AV/IT Leadership Summits, a live event series coming to San Jose, CA, on April 19, 2018.

“Bees Buzz brings an energy and vibrancy to AV PR, and I’m delighted to be joining the team," said Douaihy. "This is the perfect pivot for my next chapter; I am excited to tell important stories and craft exceptional content with Bees Buzz."