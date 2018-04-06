AV Technology Wins the 2018 Jesse H. Neal Award for Best Media Brand, Overall Editorial Excellence

Data-driven solutions provider NewBay today announced that its brand AV Technology has been recognized by the Jesse H. Neal Awards in the prestigious category of Best Media Brand, Overall Editorial Excellence. NewBay surrounds engaged audiences through trusted brands delivering high-ROI marketing solutions to 4,000-plus clients. The Neal Awards, produced by the Software & Information Industry Association (SIIA), honor editorial content excellence and are considered business journalism’s most important accolades.

“I am sincerely honored and grateful to be recognized by the Neal Awards,” said Margot Douaihy, content director, AV Technology, winner of best media brand. “In every edition we publish, every live event we produce, and every asset we create, the AVT team endeavors to bring integrity and value for technology managers." Douaihy will be moving to the role of editor-at-large on April 9, 2018, and Matt Pruznick will succeed her in leading the publication.

“I’m so happy for Margot,” Pruznick said. “This award is the perfect capstone to her remarkable tenure at the helm of the magazine, and a consummate reward for her tireless efforts in growing the publication over the past decade. It’s a formidable legacy to inherit, but I’m excited by the challenge of continuing the brand’s ascent into ever-higher strata.”

Neal Awards entries are scored in three areas: journalistic enterprise, extent of service to the field, and editorial craftsmanship. Winners were announced at the awards ceremony in New York on April 5, 2018.

In addition to recognizing her work on AV Technology, SIIA has also awarded Margot Douaihy the 2018 Marianne Dekker Mattera Mentor Award, which was presented at the April 5th event. "I am passionately committed to telling the stories that matter and creating a more inclusive B2B media landscape,” Douaihy said in her acceptance speech. "I am grateful to NewBay for investing in me and helping to make the audiences we serve smarter, more informed, and more inspired. I have been editing a brand for technology stakeholders for nearly two decades, and mentorship and social justice advocacy are as important to me as folio and narrative structure. I am fortunate to utilize my platform to 'lift as I climb.’ I challenge you all to do the same.”