BattleBots Engage: Biamp Turns Up the Volume at Destruct-A-Thon

Robotic combat fans now get a premier audio experience to go along with the technological carnage of BattleBots. Biamp (opens in new tab) will provide the audio for the BattleBots Destruct-A-Thon live events at Caesar's Entertainment Studios in Las Vegas.

The BattleBots arena will feature a variety of Community Loudspeakers, Amplified Loudspeaker Controllers (ALCs), rigging accessories, Desono Loudspeakers, and one TesiraFORTÉ AI digital signal processor. Installed throughout the studio, including in the BattleBots arena, the lobby, VIP lounge, and the BattleBots Store, the equipment creates an immersive audio experience to enhance the visual thrills of live robot combat five shows a week.

“Biamp is amped to partner with the world’s largest and only professional robot fighting sport in the world, providing an array of premium loudspeakers, amplifiers, and accessories that will engage fans in an immersive sensory environment unlike anything they could experience on TV screens,” said Joe Andrulis, executive vice president of corporate development at Biamp.

(Image credit: Biamp)

“The opportunity to take BattleBots directly to our fans through a live stadium environment provides another avenue to experience the best in robot combat sports in one of the world’s great cities, Las Vegas,” said BattleBots Destruct-A-Thon general manager, Keith Wright. “Biamp helps make the Destruct-A-Thon come to life, providing an unparalleled audio experience that heightens the excitement for fans of all ages.”

The arena features two dozen Community IV6 line array loudspeakers installed in the combat cage along with ALCs. The VIP area includes ten Desono ENT212 column point source loudspeakers and associated amplifiers. Four Desono EX-S8 surface mount loudspeakers are installed inside the Store and another 16 are in the lobby. The gift shop area also includes two Community IV6 line array loudspeakers, four Community compact subwoofers, and ALCs. Local integrator PSX AV Las Vegas provided the audio installation and support services for the project.