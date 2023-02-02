Biamp Strengthens Loudspeaker Lineup—Here's What to Know

Biamp (opens in new tab) introduced a series of new additions to its loudspeaker portfolio designed to solve installation challenges across an array of applications. The new additions include the Desono C-IC6LP and DX-IC6LP low profile, high-efficiency ceiling-mount loudspeakers for conference rooms, as well as a range of affordable commercial loudspeakers compatible with the Vocia line of voice communication solutions, all of which are now available globally.

“With the expansion of our popular Desono line of conferencing loudspeakers to include the new low-profile Desono C-IC6LP and DX-IC6LP, we are providing our installers and end users with more flexibility to ensure preferred speaker placement in a greater variety of meeting rooms and conferencing environments,” said Joe Andrulis, executive vice president of corporate development at Biamp. “Similarly, the additions to our line of commercial loudspeakers—now available in all markets—provide a range of new options for building infrastructure applications that pair with our Vocia systems, making installation faster and easier, and providing superior sound quality and performance.”

[Look Up, Listen Up with Biamp and These 8 Other Ceiling Mics] (opens in new tab)

The Desono C-IC6LP and DX-IC6LP offer the shallowest, low-profile ceiling loudspeaker form factors on the market with just a 4-inch (10 cm) mounting depth. Optimized for superior speech reproduction in conferencing environments, the C-IC6LP is a two-way 6.5-inch (16.5 cm) passive coaxial loudspeaker with either standard category cable or traditional speaker cable installation connection. Both the Desono C-IC6LP and DX-IC6-LP are identical in appearance and performance; the only difference is the C-IC6 includes RJ45 jacks (for connection to the Biamp AMP-450BP) and is low-impedance only (no transformer). The DX-IC6LP includes a switchable 60W transformer and low-z tap and omits the RJ45 jacks.

Engineered for exceptional performance when paired with Biamp’s Vocia voice communication system, the new commercial loudspeakers deliver a streamlined installation experience, resulting in significant cost savings, and superior voice intelligibility. The Biamp DC220T is a 2x2-foot (61x61cm) lay-in tile ceiling loudspeaker that provides wide coverage and higher output, ideal for high ceiling applications. The Biamp CM10TB is a one-way 5.5-inch (14 cm) in-ceiling back-can loudspeaker that delivers clear audio for speech reinforcement applications. Designed with the installer in mind, the CM10TB can be blind-mounted from below the ceiling, while the grille is a standard push-fit for install and removal, and it is compatible with Desono accessories including the new construction bracket, trim ring, and 48-inch (122 cm) tile rail kit.

For even greater system integration flexibility when designing end-to-end Vocia voice communication systems, newly enhanced commercial horn and surface mount loudspeakers are now available worldwide thanks to the inclusion of 70V taps. The loudspeakers are ideal for warehouse applications, such as paging, intercom, and background music in production lines, mechanical rooms, and break rooms, as well as retail and hospitality or gymnasium venues.

[New Products, Updates, and News at AV Network ISE 2023 Central] (opens in new tab)

Biamp at ISE 2023

Biamp also launched a new line of Voltera power amplifiers and announced a collaboration with Lenovo at ISE 2023.

The new line of amplifiers consists of four models that are compact, flexible, reliable, efficient for commercial install applications, and designed to meet ENERGY STAR requirements.

“Engineered for plug-and-play simplicity with no software configuration, our Voltera power amplifiers are compatible across all DSP architectures, making them an ideal choice for integrators across a wide range of applications,” said Andrulis on the new amplifiers. “As with all of our products, we designed them to make installation and use as simple as possible. The sleek, compact design and environmentally friendly power consumption of the Voltera family means that they can be mounted under a table, on a credenza, in plenum, or on a rack, giving integrators extreme installation flexibility.”

[Pro AV 2023: Trends to Watch] (opens in new tab)

The collaboration with Lenovo delivers the ThinkSmart Core and Controller Kit-based solutions configured for Microsoft Teams Rooms or Zoom Rooms. The Lenovo ThinkSmart Core and Controller Kit can be paired with any Biamp room solution to offer a complete UC Room, allowing integrators to source an end-to-end conference room solution from Biamp.

“The addition of the Lenovo ThinkSmart Core and Controller Kits for Microsoft Teams or Zoom Rooms to our conferencing line up makes Biamp a complete, one-stop-shop to outfit practically any conference room,” Andrulis. “In addition to the simplicity and ease of ordering a complete conferencing solution from one provider, we are thrilled to offer our integrators and customers the reliability and certified UC compatibility of Lenovo products.”