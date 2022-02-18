Barco Expands G Series Projectors

Improved projectors expand the company portfolio for fixed installs.

G Series
Barco's G Series family (Image credit: Barco)

Barco is expanding its portfolio with two new G-series projectors to enable improved creativity from simple day-to-day needs to more advanced installations. The G62s for fixed installs are a new choice for consistency enabling a broad Barco portfolio for the ProAV market with solutions for every budget. The G62s complement the existing G60 platform with two brighter and improved projectors.

Thanks to their higher bandwidth and upgraded input support (HDMI2.0 and 3D SYNC), the new G-series family members are now also 4K compatible and deliver sharper 3D images.

The projector solutions are built to perform, as a stand-alone unit or as part of a multi-channel blend. With the enhanced embedded warping and blending capabilities, we've got you covered from single HD to millions of pixels. 

What's more, the G62s have a new and improved interface designed to guarantee user-friendly and efficient operation. 

Having all this at a very competitive pricing, is what makes both the G60 and G62 an attractive package for all customers. With the additional EssentialCare service options, customers can access an existing pool of G-series swap units with comparable brightness and lifetime to reduce response and replacement time.

In order to blend in different environments, the compact G62 models will be available in both black and white chassis.

