AWS Releases AWS Elemental Link UHD

The What: AWS has announced the general availability of AWS Elemental Link UHD, a High Efficiency Video Coding (HEVC) encoding device that enables the connection of a live UHD video source, like a camera or other video production equipment, to AWS Elemental MediaLive for video processing in the AWS Cloud.

The What Else: AWS Elemental Link UHD features high-performance HEVC encoding for UHD (up to 2160p60 with 10 bit color depth) video feeds, in addition to the features included in the AWS Elemental Link HD encoder. Link UHD and Link HD devices ship fully configured to the user’s AWS account, are fast and simple to set up, and can be controlled and monitored remotely using the MediaLive console. Users connect the device to power, an IP network, and an SDI or HDMI video source, and the video is automatically accessible in the MediaLive console in less than a minute, according to the company.

The Bottom Line: With Link UHD, users can create HDR outputs, including HDR 10 and HLG, in MediaLive channels to enable a high-quality picture for a range of streaming applications, from enterprise events and live sports to music, fitness classes, education, training, healthcare, and beyond.

All AWS Elemental Link devices work with AWS Elemental MediaLive, part of AWS Media Services, a suite of cloud-based services that streamline video creation, transport, packaging, storage, monetization, and delivery.