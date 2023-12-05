AVT Exclusive Interview: Hal Truax, President, Commercial Division of WyreStorm

How well do you know WyreStorm? It’s a signal distribution manufacturer, right? “But that’s not all we do,” Truax said. “One of the things that we’re really good at is selling large-scale AV-over-IP solutions. We are a solutions provider.” WyreStorm is a global company, active in more than 40 countries, but Truax feels there’s work to be done to help integrators, distributors and end users understand its full offering.

Check out the video below for the full AVT interview with Truax and learn what he has identified as challenges and opportunities and the vertical market WyreStorm has entered.

WyreStorm’s Official Announcement

WyreStorm, an award-winning audio-visual solutions manufacturer, announced the appointment of industry veteran Hal Truax as the president of its Commercial Division. In this leadership role, Truax will spearhead the company's strategic initiatives, driving global growth and fostering innovation within the commercial AV industry.

With a distinguished career spanning over two decades, Truax brings a wealth of experience and expertise to his new role. His deep understanding of the AV landscape, coupled with a proven track record of leadership and strategic vision, positions him as a driving force behind WyreStorm's commitment to delivering cutting-edge solutions to its clients.

"We are thrilled to welcome Hal Truax as the president of our Commercial Division," said George Lau, CEO of WyreStorm. "Hal's extensive industry knowledge and passion for innovation align perfectly with WyreStorm's commitment to providing top-tier AV solutions. His leadership will undoubtedly play a pivotal role in shaping the future of our commercial division."

As president of the Commercial Division, Truax will be responsible for overseeing all aspects of the division's operations, including product development, sales, and customer engagement. His strategic focus will be on expanding WyreStorm's global footprint, cultivating key partnerships, and driving the development of groundbreaking AV technologies.

"I am honored and excited to take on this role at WyreStorm," said Hal Truax. "The AV industry is undergoing rapid transformation, and WyreStorm is well-positioned to lead the way with its innovative solutions. I look forward to working with the talented team at WyreStorm to drive growth and deliver exceptional value to our customers worldwide."