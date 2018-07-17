Avocor Previews New Windows Collaboration Displays at Microsoft Inspire

The What: Avocor debuted its new Windows collaboration displays, featuring advanced touchscreen technologies to enhance collaboration and accelerate teamwork.

The What Else: The only Windows collaboration displays at Inspire that will show 4K at 60 Hertz through USB-C, the 20-point touch displays offer responsive and pixel-perfect touch. Precise pen and inking capabilities enable people to easily use all Microsoft 365 collaboration tools — from Windows and Office to Microsoft Whiteboard and Microsoft Teams — at room scale, all backed by the intelligent cloud.

Windows collaboration displays by Avocor feature integrated cameras, stereo speakers, far field microphones and a pen. They easily connect to any Windows 10 PC via a single USB-C. In addition to being teamwork devices, Windows collaboration displays from Avocor also include built-in sensors that connect to Azure IoT Smart Spaces, so facility managers can utilize the environmental data they collect to make real-time decisions.

The Bottom Line: The new collaboration displays are fully compatible with Windows 10 and deliver the power and productivity of Microsoft 365 at room scale. Ideal for today’s team work environments, the new Windows collaboration displays by Avocor offer teams new ways to connect, collaborate and get more done. Windows collaboration displays by Avocor will be publicly launched later this summer.