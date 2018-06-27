Avocor Named a Technology Partner with Global Presence Alliance

Avocor has been awarded technology partner status with the Global Presence Alliance (GPA). Representatives from 28 countries will now have access to the range of solutions from Avocor, including the F50 series, launched at Infocomm 2018.

Created as a formal vendor partner program to align with technology manufacturers, the GPA works to develop technology standards and support hardware and service delivery to the global marketplace. As a Technology Partner, Avocor will work closely with GPA members to bring its display solutions to customers looking to enhance collaboration across the table and the globe.

“To become a GPA Technology Partner gives credibility to the fantastic achievements the team at Avocor has made over the last 24 months, creating a brand and products, as well as partnering with companies like Microsoft, Zoom, Logitech and Huddly, to lead the way in the collaborative display space," Scott Hix, CEO, Avocor said. "Our partnership with the GPA and its members will certainly accelerate our successes in this category.”

Christopher Lim, board director. Global Presence Alliance added "The GPA is very proud to have Avocor onboard with us as a technology partner. Their recent endorsement by Microsoft and their unique position in the collaboration market is in congruence with the value and expertise which we as the GPA, want to bring to our global clients."