Avocor Launches F Series Touchscreen Interactive Displays

The What: Avocor has launched its new F series touchscreen displays. Thinner and lighter than previous models the Avocor F-50 series is available now in three sizes, including 86 inches (AVF-8650), 75 inches (AVF-7550), and the 65 inches (AVF-6550).

The What Else: The F-50 series displays are optically bonded, feature a new, faster InGlass inking technology for improved touch performance and a more realistic writing experience. With Gen4 touch technology, the F-50 series also includes four passive pens or up to 20 points of simultaneous touch, which enhance group collaboration. An companion for Microsoft 365 collaboration tools and for producing Windows at room scale, the F series also shows detail and response for cloud-based content and whiteboarding done at the display or from anywhere around the globe. The specially designed 3mm tipped stylus pens provide users with accurate writing on the display for up to four people. Additionally, object awareness means the display can easily recognize whether you are touching the screen with a pen, finger, or palm, and respond accordingly enabling users to take advantage of advanced inking and whiteboarding applications.

Like all Avocor products, the new F-50 series displays reflect the company’s dedication to agnosticism and interoperability in all its products, allowing them to work with nearly any UC hardware or software, such as Zoom Rooms, Skype for Business, Logitech, Huddly, and others.

“Our new F series reflects a major step in collaboration solutions that meet the needs of today’s rapidly evolving workplace,” said Avocor CEO Scott Hix. “We have built on the success of the current F series, improving the touch experience to create a solution that truly enhances collaborative working—it’s feels the most like a traditional no-tech pen-and-paper. It combines that feeling with the connectivity, resolution, and power that makes interactive displays such important and powerful collaboration tools for huddle spaces, conference rooms, and executive offices.”

The Avocor F-50 Series features an Intel OPS (Open Pluggable Specification) slot. The OPS slot supports HDMI 2.0 allowing for 4K content to be run at 60MHz, while allowing for a modular PC to easily be added to the display without any trailing cables. The displays feature a range of connectivity options, including four HDMI 2.0, DisplayPort, VGA, and a guest HDMI input on the side of the display. The inclusion of a dedicated input for third-party wireless connectivity boxes, such as Barco ClickShare or WePresent, delivers easy access to get devices and their content on the display. The HDMI-out enables screen content to be shared with other displays. A speaker bar and mic array round out the collaboration experience.

The Bottom Line: Featuring thin InGlass technology paired with Avocor proprietary engineering, the optically bonded F-50 series pairs with the latest UC software tools, including Zoom Rooms and the Microsoft 365 ecosystem with Teams, Skype for Business and Whiteboard, to show Windows at room scale.